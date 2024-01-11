Notable Thursday Option Activity: GIS, BX, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), where a total of 22,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,100 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 19,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,922 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

