Notable Thursday Option Activity: GIS, BX, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), where a total of 22,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,100 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 19,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,922 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GIS options, BX options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SPHQ Dividend History
Institutional Holders of USVT
MEG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.