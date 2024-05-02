News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FTNT, CI, LULU

May 02, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total volume of 20,375 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 6,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 9,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

