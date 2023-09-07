Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSR, CROX, LSXMK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total volume of 71,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 12,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 19,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 131.1% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) saw options trading volume of 13,599 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 129.4% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSR options, CROX options, or LSXMK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

