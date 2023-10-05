Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLY, DXCM, SAFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 9,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 979,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 20,771 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,500 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) options are showing a volume of 2,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of SAFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of SAFE. Below is a chart showing SAFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, DXCM options, or SAFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.