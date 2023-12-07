Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, TSLA, WBA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 112,967 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 507.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 42,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 116,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 103,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
