Notable Thursday Option Activity: FRC, AMZN, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC), where a total of 528,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 240.3% of FRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 111,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares of FRC. Below is a chart showing FRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 114.2 million underlying shares or approximately 204.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 72,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 10,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

