Notable Thursday Option Activity: FOXA, UAL, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA), where a total volume of 11,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 47,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 17,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 290,334 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 22,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

