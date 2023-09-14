Notable Thursday Option Activity: FOUR, PINS, HZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 13,433 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.7% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 96,006 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 26,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) saw options trading volume of 2,095 contracts, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares or approximately 103.1% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
