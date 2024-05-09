Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, SITM, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 8,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 892,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) saw options trading volume of 1,452 contracts, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 2,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 235,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, SITM options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

