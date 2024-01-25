Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AMZN, CMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 31,854 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 6,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 548,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 63,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) saw options trading volume of 15,120 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, AMZN options, or CMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.