Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCFS, SNOW, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS), where a total of 1,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 192,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84% of FCFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of FCFS. Below is a chart showing FCFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 43,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 49,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

