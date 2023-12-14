Notable Thursday Option Activity: F, HUM, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 325,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.2% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 42,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 10,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, HUM options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.