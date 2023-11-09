Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, HOOD, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 42,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 43,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,600 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 24,163 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, HOOD options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.