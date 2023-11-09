Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENFN, ANET, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enfusion Inc (Symbol: ENFN), where a total of 1,987 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of ENFN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 271,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares of ENFN. Below is a chart showing ENFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 19,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 390,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 22,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.