News & Insights

Markets
ENFN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENFN, ANET, AMZN

November 09, 2023 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enfusion Inc (Symbol: ENFN), where a total of 1,987 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of ENFN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 271,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares of ENFN. Below is a chart showing ENFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 19,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 390,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 22,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENFN options, ANET options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ATKR Options Chain
 BEE Videos
 GASS market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENFN
ANET
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.