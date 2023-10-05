Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, UNH, NBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 53,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 15,435 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,098 contracts, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, UNH options, or NBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BWS Videos
AESE shares outstanding history
CDNA YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.