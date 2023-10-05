Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, UNH, NBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 53,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 15,435 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,098 contracts, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

