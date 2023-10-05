News & Insights

Markets
DVN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, UNH, NBR

October 05, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 53,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 15,435 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 1,098 contracts, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, UNH options, or NBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BWS Videos
 AESE shares outstanding history
 CDNA YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVN
UNH
NBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.