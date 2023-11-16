Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, ABT, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 47,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 33,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 9,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 922,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,700 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
