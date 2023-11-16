News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DVN, ABT, KMX

November 16, 2023 — 02:07 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 47,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 33,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 9,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 922,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,700 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, ABT options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
