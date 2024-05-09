Notable Thursday Option Activity: DUOL, LEU, SPHR

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 2,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.6% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 7,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, LEU options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
