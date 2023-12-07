Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOW, APA, BGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total volume of 16,803 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 14,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 5,628 contracts, representing approximately 562,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
