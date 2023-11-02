Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, CFLT, AMZN

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 27,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) saw options trading volume of 33,750 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,100 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 565,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 33,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

