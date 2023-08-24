Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLR, URI, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 10,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,339 contracts, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 13,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,600 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

