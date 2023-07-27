Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, ABBV, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 25,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 59,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 61,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 7,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, ABBV options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

