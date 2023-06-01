Notable Thursday Option Activity: DEN, ETRN, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total of 10,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.3% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 602,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) options are showing a volume of 126,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.7% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 40,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 820,531 contracts, representing approximately 82.1 million underlying shares or approximately 139.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 94,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DEN options, ETRN options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.