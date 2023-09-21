Notable Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, PLTR, SPHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 20,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 309,776 contracts, representing approximately 31.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 17,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 2,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, PLTR options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
