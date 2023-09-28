Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, AAL, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 17,313 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 145,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 50,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 76,852 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

