Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, AAL, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 17,313 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 145,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 50,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 76,852 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, AAL options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Consumer Shares
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLQD
VDE Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.