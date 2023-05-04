Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, PNC, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 66,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 37,354 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 20,820 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, PNC options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: KOR Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of RACB
Institutional Holders of MGAM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.