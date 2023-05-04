Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, PNC, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 66,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 37,354 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 20,820 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

