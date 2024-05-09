News & Insights

Markets
CVNA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, TSLA, DBX

May 09, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 67,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 839,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 129,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 33,745 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.2% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, TSLA options, or DBX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AVTE market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LEAD
 CareTrust REIT Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
TSLA
DBX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.