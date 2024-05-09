Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, TSLA, DBX

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 129,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 33,745 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.2% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, TSLA options, or DBX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
