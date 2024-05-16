Notable Thursday Option Activity: CROX, OXY, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 5,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 590,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 28,950 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 11,422 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

