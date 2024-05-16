Notable Thursday Option Activity: CROX, OXY, RCL

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 28,950 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 11,422 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CROX options, OXY options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cintas shares outstanding history
LMFA Options Chain
CKPT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.