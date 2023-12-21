Notable Thursday Option Activity: CROX, IBM, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 6,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 683,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 24,203 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 46,760 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
