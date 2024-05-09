Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, ELF, W

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 7,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 24,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
