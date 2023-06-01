Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRDO, CELH, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO), where a total of 11,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 7,484 contracts, representing approximately 748,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 15,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
