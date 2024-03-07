Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, META, TRTX

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 602,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 349.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 54,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) options are showing a volume of 29,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 303.7% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 19,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
