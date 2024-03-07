News & Insights

Markets
COST

Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, META, TRTX

March 07, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 82,684 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 446.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 602,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 349.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 54,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) options are showing a volume of 29,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 303.7% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 19,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, META options, or TRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVB
 Funds Holding PFD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BILL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST
META
TRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.