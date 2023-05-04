News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BKNG

May 04, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

May 04, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 8,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 860,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 233.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 106,653 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 158% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 6,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

