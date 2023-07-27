Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMG, BA, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 36,918 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1487.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 248,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2077.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2077.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 242,250 contracts, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares or approximately 421.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 21,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 111.1 million underlying shares or approximately 406.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 52,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

