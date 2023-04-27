Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHRW, PXD, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 4,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 457,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 977,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 10,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 117,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 15,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
