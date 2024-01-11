Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHK, RKT, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total of 9,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 920,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 21,402 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,393 contracts, representing approximately 339,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:
