Notable Thursday Option Activity: CB, NFLX, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), where a total volume of 19,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.8% of CB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,600 underlying shares of CB. Below is a chart showing CB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 59,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,724 contracts, representing approximately 272,400 underlying shares or approximately 108.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

