Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, ACAD, PRGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 6,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 642,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 9,518 contracts, representing approximately 951,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 1,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

