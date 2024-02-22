Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAR, C, CCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 8,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 821,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 124,119 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 22,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 11,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 11,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

