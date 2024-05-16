News & Insights

Markets
CAL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAL, SNOW, GLOB

May 16, 2024 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), where a total of 5,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.2% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 371,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 47,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) options are showing a volume of 5,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.6% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAL options, SNOW options, or GLOB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WFC Options Chain
 RYI Price Target
 HUD Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAL
SNOW
GLOB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.