Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAL, SNOW, GLOB

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 47,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) options are showing a volume of 5,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.6% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
