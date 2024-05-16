Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAL, SNOW, GLOB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), where a total of 5,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.2% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 371,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 47,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) options are showing a volume of 5,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.6% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

