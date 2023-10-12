News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, FAST, NOC

October 12, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 71,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,200 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) options are showing a volume of 12,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of FAST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of FAST. Below is a chart showing FAST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

