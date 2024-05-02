News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BOOT, BILL, GDDY

May 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total of 7,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 724,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 754,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,100 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 13,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 11,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, BILL options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
