Notable Thursday Option Activity: BOOT, BILL, GDDY

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 13,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 11,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
