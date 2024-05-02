Notable Thursday Option Activity: BOOT, BILL, GDDY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total of 7,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 724,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 754,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 3,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,100 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 13,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 11,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, BILL options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.