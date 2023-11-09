Notable Thursday Option Activity: BDX, AMR, SLM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), where a total of 5,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 573,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 998,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,501 contracts, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) saw options trading volume of 12,100 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,300 underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BDX options, AMR options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

