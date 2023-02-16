Notable Thursday Option Activity: BBWI, NVDA, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total volume of 19,315 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.8% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,700 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 401,689 contracts, representing approximately 40.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 39,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 305,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 21,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

