Notable Thursday Option Activity: BALL, META, PHM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), where a total volume of 21,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.7% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 231,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 27,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 24,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BALL options, META options, or PHM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
