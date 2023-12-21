Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, MDB, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 221,962 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 11,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 42,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 4,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
