Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, BKNG, PRGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 87,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 5,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 21,255 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 163.6% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, BKNG options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
