Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATMU, MDB, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU), where a total of 11,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 191.1% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 595,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 14,735 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 148.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 40,618 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 7,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
