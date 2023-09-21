Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARE, STWD, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), where a total volume of 4,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 410,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of ARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of ARE. Below is a chart showing ARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 10,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 5,980 contracts, representing approximately 598,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARE options, STWD options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
