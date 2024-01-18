Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARCH, NET, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 1,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 152,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 14,373 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,162 contracts, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

