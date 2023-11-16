Notable Thursday Option Activity: AR, RS, SO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 20,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) saw options trading volume of 1,476 contracts, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Company (Symbol: SO) saw options trading volume of 20,431 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,900 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

